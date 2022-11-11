ISLAMABAD: On Monday, senators protested the treatment of prominent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati by marching from Parliament to the Supreme Court (SC).

The demonstration was attended by a number of parliamentarians, including the deputy chairman Mirza Afridi, Mohsin Aziz, Abdul Qadir, and others. The protesters urged filing of a case and sought justice for Azam Swati.

The PTI senators first staged a symbolic sit-in outside the parliament building on Friday as a form of protest. They then began to move in the direction of the SC building.

According to the PTI, the police have been reluctant to file an incident report about the incident because Imran Khan wants to accuse the interior minister Rana Sanaullah, the prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, and a senior intelligence officer, Major General Faisal Naseer, of plotting to kill him.

However, following the Supreme Court’s intervention, the Punjab police on November 7 finally filed the case under terrorism-related charges, designating the detained suspect Naveed as the primary defendant. However, Imran’s namesakes were not included in the FIR.

Azam Swati is a prominent member of this parliament and was subjected to custodian abuse and mental torment, according to PTI Senator Shehzad Wasim. According to him, Azam Swati is presenting his case outside the Supreme Court and is hoping that justice will be served and observed.

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, according to him, set an example. He exhorted the group’s others to participate.Sub-Inspector Amir Shahzad filed a complaint with the police under Sections 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act and 302, 324, and 440 of the Pakistan Penal Code, and the FIR was eventually filed three days after the incident.