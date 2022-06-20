NEW YORK/WASHINGTON: Republican senators questioned TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew on Friday about accusations that the social media network permitted Russian state-approved media content but blocked other videos.

“According to recent sources, Russian state media has flooded TikTok… with hazardous pro-war propaganda. No corporation should be in the position of increasing the Kremlin’s lies, which are fueling public support for Russia’s unilateral war in Ukraine “John Cornyn, Roger Wicker, John Barrasso, James Lankford, and Cynthia Lummis signed the letter, which was led by Steve Daines and signed by John Cornyn, Roger Wicker, John Barrasso, James Lankford, and Cynthia Lummis.

Requests for comment to the Russian Embassy in Washington were not immediately returned. In a statement to Reuters, TikTok said it was eager to continue engaging with members on these problems and answering their queries.

According to Reuters, the Chinese-owned video app said in March that it will cease live-streaming and video uploads to its platform in Russia while it considered the ramifications of President Vladimir Putin’s new media law.