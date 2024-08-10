Islamabad- Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui juxtaposed judicial systems of Pakistan and the UK where courts have sent more than 100 people to jail in two weeks and on the contrary the perpetrators of May 9 in Pakistan are not only gone Scott free, rather demanding an “apology” from the state.

“Despite the lapse of around fifteen months, the May 9 tragic incident, is still languishing as the justice has been denied,” he said.

Senator Siddiqui said that soon after the killing of three young girls and false social media campaign, the riots broke out, and British courts were immediately ordered to work 24 hours.

Siddiqui pointed out that the judicial system in the UK sent the rioters who damaged public and private property to jail within hours and days.

“Even the spectators of the violent riots were not spared and their bail applications were rejected by the UK courts,” he emphasized.

Senator Siddiqui quoted Judge Francis Rafretty, who while denying the bails had remarked that “someone’s presence at a riot made them involved in the riot.”

In his statement on social media platform ‘X,’ Senator Siddiqui said the ill-fated day of May 9 is still crying for justice but the perpetrators of it are challenging and pressurising the State to apologise to them instead.