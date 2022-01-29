QUETTA: At least ten people were killed and several others injured in a series of terror incidents across Balochistan on Friday.

According to officials, four people, including Senator Sarfaraz Bugti’s cousin, were martyred and ten others injured in a landmine explosion in Dera Bugti.

“Among 4 martyrs, one is my cousin Sain Bux, who is the father of 4 kids. Provincial and federal governments are failing to protect innocent people,” Sarfraz said on his official Twitter handle.

He stated that such a situation would compel individuals to take action on their own.

“Writ of government needs to be implemented in #Balochistan,” he added. The senator previously stated in a tweet that the attack was carried out by Baloch Republican Army (BLA) terrorists.