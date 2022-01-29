QUETTA: At least ten people were killed and several others injured in a series of terror incidents across Balochistan on Friday.
According to officials, four people, including Senator Sarfaraz Bugti’s cousin, were martyred and ten others injured in a landmine explosion in Dera Bugti.
“Among 4 martyrs, one is my cousin Sain Bux, who is the father of 4 kids. Provincial and federal governments are failing to protect innocent people,” Sarfraz said on his official Twitter handle.
He stated that such a situation would compel individuals to take action on their own.
“Writ of government needs to be implemented in #Balochistan,” he added. The senator previously stated in a tweet that the attack was carried out by Baloch Republican Army (BLA) terrorists.
Among 4 martyrs, 1 is my cousin Sain Bux, who is father of 4 kids. Provincial & Federal Goverment of Pakistan is failing to protect innocent people. This kind of situation will push people to take measures on their own. Writ of government needs to be implemented in #Balochistan. https://t.co/YnkxHBennp— Senator Sarfraz Bugti (@PakSarfrazbugti) January 28, 2022