ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday administered the oath of office to Senator Dr Musadik Malik as Minister of State at a ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by parliamentarians and senior government officials.

Belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Senator Musadik Malik joined the cabinet in the fourth phase of its formation as the earlier swearing-in ceremonies were taken place on April 19, April 22, and April 27.

The new cabinet reflects the political mix of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Pakistan Muslim League-Q and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).