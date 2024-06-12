Islamabad, June 12 – Senator Irfan Siddiqui Parliamentary Party Leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Senate has been elected unopposed as the Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs. The election, held today, saw support from government coalition, while the opposition PTI senators abstained from voting.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui, the PML-N’s parliamentary leader in the Senate, was nominated for the chairmanship by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) parliamentary leader Senator Sherry Rehman and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) parliamentary leader Maulana Atta Ur Rehman. The nomination was seconded by PPP Senator Rana Mehmoodul Hasan and PML-N Senator Dr. Afnanullah Khan.

In a meeting attended by six members, including Sherry Rehman, Rana Mehmoodul Hasan, Rubina Qaimkhani, and Afnanullah Khan, the committee endorsed Irfan Siddiqui’s candidacy. PTI Senators, Ali Zafar and Liaquat Khan Tarakai abstained from voting, who nevertheless expressed their support post-election. Ali Zafar commented, “If it weren’t for our ongoing political issues, I would have personally nominated Senator Irfan Siddiqui for the chairmanship. He is an excellent choice for this role.”

Upon his election, Senator Irfan Siddiqui expressed gratitude to his colleagues for their confidence. He emphasized the critical role of the Foreign Affairs Committee, stating, “In today’s complex world, our diplomatic efforts must evolve. This committee will serve as a strategic think tank, offering robust support to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”