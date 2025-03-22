Islamabad (March 22, 2025):

Senator Irfan Siddiqui, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), on Saturday accused Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur of attempting to turn the province into a safe haven for terrorists.

“Terrorists cannot be allowed to roam freely, play havoc with innocent citizens, and go scot-free,” the ruling PML-N’s parliamentary leader in the Senate and chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs remarked during a TV talk show (Sama).

“Will our armed forces wait for Gandapur’s permission if, God forbid, any misadventure is launched on our western border? Imran Khan, in collaboration with the then military leadership, brought back terrorists from Afghanistan and settled them in Pakistan, who have now become a major problem,” he recalled.

When asked about the concept of a “hard state,” Senator Siddiqui explained that those attacking the state and killing innocent Pakistanis will be dealt with an iron hand, and no leniency will be shown.

Rejecting the KPK chief minister’s claims, the PML-N senior leader stated that no major military operation is currently underway. However, he made it clear that the government may launch an anti-terror operation anywhere if and when needed.

“The abduction of the Jaffar Express was a gruesome act of terrorism, which was condemned by the entire world, including the United Nations Security Council,” Siddiqui said. “No one labeled it as nationalism or a struggle for fundamental rights. Everyone termed it terrorism,” he emphasized.

He regretted that the leadership of a political party and its affiliated media launched a propaganda campaign, encouraging terrorists while attempting to incite hatred against the armed forces conducting the operation.

Responding to another question, Senator Siddiqui clarified that a “hard state” simply means showing no mercy toward terrorists, their patrons, and those who glorify them on social media. He noted that Chief of the Army Staff has represented the sentiments of the entire nation by taking this stance.

Siddiqui lamented that even in the wake of events like May 9, the state exhibited a soft approach unfortunately. “In any other country, those involved in such despicable acts would have faced severe consequences,” he added.

On the issue of bad governance, Senator Siddiqui pointed out that the remarks were with reference to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, where over 90% of terrorist incidents have occurred.