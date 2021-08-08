KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples’ Party leader and former Senator Dr. Muhammad Ali Brohi, while expressing full confidence on leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has joined Pakistan Tahreek Insaf on Sunday.

He announced the decision at a press conference held here at Insaf House in presence of leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh.

Member Sindh Assembly Saeed Afridi, Haji Muzafar Shujrah, Pir Zaman Shah Jilani, Pir Murtaza Shah Jilani, Jansher Junejo and other leaders of PTI were also present at the occasion.

Haleem Adil Sheikh welcomed Muhammad Ali Brohi in the party and presented him PTI party flag. Dr. Brohi belonged to Larkana and had served in both the upper and lower houses of the parliament, Sheikh informed adding that he has decided to bid farewell to PPP due to their anti-people policies.

Speaking at the occasion senator Dr. Muhammad Ali Brohi said that PPP has deviated from its manifesto and become party of land lords and influential. Corruption, lawlessness and nepotism were at their peak in Sindh while welfare of people was totally neglected, he maintained.

Dr. Brohi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a visionary leader and his ideology was based on agenda of justice, rule of law, development of the country and prosperity of the people.

PM Imran Khan is the only leader of Pakistan who waged a war against the corruption and corrupt elements and sincerely wanted to get Pakistan farther on the path of progress.

He urged the masses particularly the youth to step forward and join hands to further augment the efforts and struggle of Imran Khan to materialize the dreams of progress and prosperity of Pakistan.