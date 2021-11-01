ISLAMABAD: The Meeting of the Senate Standing committee on
communications was held under the Chairmanship of Senator Prince Ahmad Umer
Ahmadzai here at the Parliament House on Monday.
At the outset of the meeting, the committee members expressed displeasure over
the absence of the concerned Minister.
To ensure the presence of the Minister in the meeting, the chairman said that he
would write a letter to the Chairman Senate regarding the matter of the absence
and the non-serious attitude of the Minister, since matters pertaining to the
National Highway is in the larger interest of the Public.
The National Highway and Motorway Police stated that the Highway fines
imposed on the general public is static for the last twenty-five to thirty years. The
private member bill to further amend the "The national Highway Safety Ordinance,
2000" (The National Highway Safety (Amendment) Bill, 2021) introduced by
Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi in the House on 06-01-2020 and referred by the
House to the committee on 25-01-2021 for re-consideration and report was also
taken up.
The Federal Cabinet made amendments in the Twelfth Schedule to the said
ordinance through S.R.O Notification No 1418(I)/2019 dated 22nd November,
2021 and thereby enhanced the penalties for various violation falling in the said
schedule. However, the increase in fines triggered grave public resentment leading
to country-wide strikes of the transport sector and other stakeholders. Eventually,
the enhancement Notification has to be held in abeyance indefinitely and the old
schedule is still being implemented.
The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) agrees in principle with the
enhancement of fines through appropriate amendments considering public
acceptability.
The NHMP representatives laid a report, proposing amendments in the fine
imposed in the Bill on various offences such as relating to licenses, over speeding,
driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, using vehicle in an unsafe
condition, using vehicle with shaded glass, offences relating to overweight,
accidents, etc.
The exiting punishment regarding licenses relating offences is up to Rs. 1000 or
imprisonment for up to six months the proposed punishment is extended up to two
years or up to Rs 5000. Similarly, the existing fine imposed on over-speeding is Rs
500-1000 and imprisonment up to one month which is increased by 5 months
imprisonment and 2500-5000.