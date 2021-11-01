ISLAMABAD: The Meeting of the Senate Standing committee on

communications was held under the Chairmanship of Senator Prince Ahmad Umer

Ahmadzai here at the Parliament House on Monday.

At the outset of the meeting, the committee members expressed displeasure over

the absence of the concerned Minister.

To ensure the presence of the Minister in the meeting, the chairman said that he

would write a letter to the Chairman Senate regarding the matter of the absence

and the non-serious attitude of the Minister, since matters pertaining to the

National Highway is in the larger interest of the Public.

The National Highway and Motorway Police stated that the Highway fines

imposed on the general public is static for the last twenty-five to thirty years. The

private member bill to further amend the "The national Highway Safety Ordinance,

2000" (The National Highway Safety (Amendment) Bill, 2021) introduced by

Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi in the House on 06-01-2020 and referred by the

House to the committee on 25-01-2021 for re-consideration and report was also

taken up.

The Federal Cabinet made amendments in the Twelfth Schedule to the said

ordinance through S.R.O Notification No 1418(I)/2019 dated 22nd November,

2021 and thereby enhanced the penalties for various violation falling in the said

schedule. However, the increase in fines triggered grave public resentment leading

to country-wide strikes of the transport sector and other stakeholders. Eventually,

the enhancement Notification has to be held in abeyance indefinitely and the old

schedule is still being implemented.

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) agrees in principle with the

enhancement of fines through appropriate amendments considering public

acceptability.

The NHMP representatives laid a report, proposing amendments in the fine

imposed in the Bill on various offences such as relating to licenses, over speeding,

driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, using vehicle in an unsafe

condition, using vehicle with shaded glass, offences relating to overweight,

accidents, etc.

The exiting punishment regarding licenses relating offences is up to Rs. 1000 or

imprisonment for up to six months the proposed punishment is extended up to two

years or up to Rs 5000. Similarly, the existing fine imposed on over-speeding is Rs

500-1000 and imprisonment up to one month which is increased by 5 months

imprisonment and 2500-5000.