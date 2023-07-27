The Senate passed the Pakistan Army Act (Amendment) Bill 2023 on Thursday with a majority, suggesting strict punishment for those involved in sharing state information.

The proposed bill states that a person who makes unauthorised disclosure of information obtained in an official capacity for the security and benefit of Pakistan will be punished with rigorous imprisonment for up to five years.

A person making a disclosure with the permission of the chief of army staff or an authorised officer will not be punished, it added.

It also stated that anyone who discloses information against the interests of the country and the Pakistan Army will be dealt with under the Official Secrets Act and the Army Act.

Furthermore, a person subject to the Army Act shall not participate in any political activity until two years after his retirement, resignation, or dismissal from service. Neither would it be permissible for a person posted on sensitive duty to engage in political activity for five years following their service.

Any individual found guilty of breaching the clauses barring political engagements would be liable for punishment of up to two years.

Notably, the new law further says that if a person under the Army Act is involved in any electronic crime, the purpose of which is to defame the Pakistan Army, then action will be taken against them under the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act.

Thereby, any person found to be spreading hatred against the armed forces or defaming them will be liable for fines and imprisonment for up to two years.

The bill was tabled by Defense Minister Khawaja Asif.

Opposing the bill, PPP Senator Raza Rabbani and Tahir Bizenjo walked out of the session protesting that proposed amendments were not taken into account, and rules and regulations ignored.

Notably, Rabbani has previously also opposed the government’s plan to try the rioters—who vandalised state properties and military installations after former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9— under the Pakistan Army Act, 1953

Moreover, bills to further amend the Cantonments Act, 1924 (Cantonments Amendment Bill 2023) as well as the Defense Housing Authority Islamabad Act, 2013 were also passed in the upper house.