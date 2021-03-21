LAHORE:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has made it clear that the opposition leader in Senate will be from her party as it was decided “in principle” atahead of elections for chairman and deputy chairman of the upper house.

Addressing a news conference following a meeting with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at Jati Umrah in Lahore on Saturday, she said when the leaders of 11-party alliance met at Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s residence, they decided to support Yousuf Raza Gilani for Senate chairman, JUI-F’s Abdul Ghafoor Haideri for deputy chairman, and a PML-N candidate for the leader of the opposition slots.

“Winning or losing [Senate chairman poll] was not discussed as a factor for any change in the decision,” she maintained, further reinforcing reports of rifts within the anti-government alliance.

The largest opposition party is reportedly considering the names of Azam Nazeer Tarar and Sadia Abbasi for the position.