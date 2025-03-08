Shibli Faraz responded to Pakistan Peoples Party’s Sherry Rehman’s criticism of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Senate session.

PPP parliamentary leader Senator Sherry Rehman said in the Senate that problems and difficulties should be resolved without abusive language. They should be resolved through a smile and understanding. Addressing the PTI members, Sherry Rehman said that your leader is in captivity, you can protest. Your leader was arrogant and threatened. We will not do what your leader did. If he is in jail, we will review his arrogance. Your leader used to threaten C-class prison. Your leader was not given C-class in jail.

She said that the Senate Chairman did not compromise on democratic principles. We are with you in what you did today. Aun Abbas Bappi should have been present in the House. All this has happened to us and production orders were not complied with.

Opposition leader and PTI leader Shibli Faraz replied to Sherry Rehman and said that we are a political party and will do politics. The one who the people voted for should have the right to rule. It is not like making those who lost the elections rulers by rigging them. Sherry Rehman had brought a resolution on Women’s Day. We are ready to support the resolution. Include political retaliation against women in the resolution. When I told Sherry Rehman this, she left.

Shibli Faraz further said that Yasmin Rashid has been in prison for 2 years with cancer and has become a symbol of resistance. You brought the resolution for your global audience but the ground reality is different.