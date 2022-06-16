ISLAMABAD: The Senate received two special reports and five reports from Senate Standing Committees on Thursday.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, gave a special report of the Committee on the Committee’s on-the-ground findings following its visit to Gwadar.

On behalf of the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Aviation, he also gave a special report on revisions to the Civil Aviation Rules of 1994 and the National Aviation Policy of 2019.

Saleem Mandviwalla, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs, submitted the Committee’s report on the Bill to alter the State Bank of Pakistan Act, 1956 (The State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2021).

He also presented the Committee’s second report, which covered the laws and regulation for postings, as well as the multitude of Executive Directors, Directors, and Representatives from Pakistan at the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, Economic Organization, World Trade Organizations, and other international and regional bodies.

Saleem Mandviwalla also provided a Committee report detailing the overall volume of Pakistan’s international and domestic debt till September 2021, as well as the annual increase in the debt from 2018 to September 2021, with year-by-year breakdown.

He also gave the Committee’s findings on Senator Danesh Kumar’s public concern about the State Bank of Pakistan’s management of a Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) account for Parliamentarians.