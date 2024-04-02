Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Rana Mehmood were successful candidates of the government coalition on the technocrat and general seats for the Islamabad Senate.

Two candidates were contesting on the General and Technocrat seat of Islamabad. On the technocrat seat, Ishaq Dar faced Raja Ansar Mahmood of the Sunni Etihad Council, while Rana Mehmoodul Hasan of the ruling alliance faced Ali Shah, son of the Sunni Etihad Council, on the general seat.

It was used by 310 members of the National Assembly in the Senate elections.

Ishaq Dar, the candidate of the government coalition, was elected a member of the senate on the technocrat and general seat of Rana Mehmoodul Hasan.

Ishaq Dar won with 222 votes, and his opponent Raja Ansar Mehmood got 81 votes. 5 members of the National Assembly votes were rejected.