Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokar confirmed that he will not be joining a political party for the time being and presented his resignation to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday.

I’ve submitted my resignation in writing today, all praise to Allah. With a photo of himself with the senate chairman, Khokhar tweeted, “I’m thankful for the amazing response & support across party lines which went well beyond my imagination.

The senator “clearly” stated that he will not be joining any political party in response to speculation about his political future.The senator pledged, “I will work hard to protect my independence.”The PPP veteran had already declared this week that he will formally resign from the Senate when it became clear that the party was not pleased with his political stance.

Since the beginning of the administration, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, who left his position as Bilawal Bhutto-spokesperson Zardari’s for the PPP in December 2020, has been critical of the leadership. In April, he held off on becoming a state minister as well.

The PPP leader said in a series of tweets that the party leadership “wasn’t happy with my political positions and requested my resignation from the Senate” after he met with a top party official today.The former spokesman for Bilawal stated, “I enthusiastically accepted to quit […] will be submitting my resignation in person to Chairman Senate tomorrow, Insha[A]llah.”

Khokhar stated that he values his right to voice his ideas on issues of public concern as a political worker.”I’m grateful that the party’s leadership gave me a seat in the Sindh Senate. Despite our differences, we have enjoyed travelling with them and wish them the best.”According to sources, PPP Senator Farooq H. Naik notified Khokhar about the party’s concerns.