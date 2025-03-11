ISLAMABAD : Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani finally accepted the resignation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Sania Nishtar on Monday.

According to sources, the Senate Secretariat declared the seat vacant after the Senate chairman accepted the resignation of Dr Sania Nishtar while informing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) about the latest development. It must be noted that Dr Sania Nishtar had resigned from the Senate on Oct 30, 2024 after being offered a lucrative job by an international organisation in Geneva.

She had previously served as the special assistant to former prime minister Imran Khan during the PTI government and was elected a senator from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2021.