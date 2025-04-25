ISLAMABAD : The Senate on Friday adopted a resolution against Indian actions unanimously and vowed to give a befitting response to any misadventure by New Delhi. The resolution was tabled by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar. The resolution stated that “Pakistan condemns all forms of terrorism and will give a befitting response to any Indian adventurism.” It categorically rejected all allegations made by India. While addressing the Senate, Dar noted that India did not directly name Pakistan, and there is no evidence linking Pakistan to the incident.

He stated that the Indus Waters Treaty cannot be unilaterally suspended. According to the treaty, any termination must be through mutual consensus. “Water is the lifeline of 240 million Pakistanis,” he said, adding that the National Security Committee had already declared that stopping water would be tantamount to war. He blamed India for a lack of peace and progress in the region, noting that SAARC’s development is hindered due to one country’s obstinacy.

He called for Indian nationals in Pakistan on SAARC visas to leave within 48 hours.

Dar emphasised that the government had taken firm political decisions and appreciated the opposition leader for standing united.