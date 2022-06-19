A leaflet on dengue awareness and prevention was also given among the inhabitants of Murree Road, Rawalpindi, as per the directions of the RDA’s Director General (DG).

RDA Admin and Finance Director Asif Mehmood Janjua, RDA Engineering Director Amir Rashid, RDA Admin Deputy Director Iftikhar Ali, Rawalpindi Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO) Dr. Naveed Akhtar Malik, and other officers and workers were among those who attended the lecture and walk.

The RDA Admin and Finance Director congratulated the health department employees and provided a briefing on dengue control standard procedures (SOPs).

According to the DDHO, residents should make sure that water does not sit in their homes.

He praised the efforts of the RDA Anti-Dengue Team, particularly RDA Dengue Focal Person Ali Raza, and expressed his hope that they will continue in the future.

Water should not be allowed to accumulate in open spaces or corners of the house, according to the RDA DG, who also advised citizens to take special care and priority steps for cleanliness.

He urged the general people to apply insect repellent on a constant basis and asked RDA members to take measures to avoid dengue fever from spreading within the office.