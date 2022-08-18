By Sardar Khan Niazi

The activists of all the political parties of the country recorded protests over Indian state terrorism meted out against innocent and unarmed people of IIoJK through rallies and other activities. On August 5, they staged rallies with vibrant participation of people from all occupations.

A series of activities including seminars and conferences held in the federal capital, across the country marked the Youm-e-Istehsal to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people, and denounce India’s illegal, immoral and unconstitutional step to strip Kashmir of its special status.

The whole nation expressed solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren and expressed their support for them in their just struggle for the right to independence and against the atrocities committed by the Indian forces.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs also called on India to reverse its illegal and unilateral action of August 5, 2019, which undermined the status of an internationally recognized dispute of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). It also aired the song ‘Jalta Hai Kashmir’ to expose the atrocities of the Indian Army in Kashmir and show solidarity with Kashmiris against the Illegal occupation by India.

Kashmiri people on both sides of the Line of Control and all over the world observed Youm-e-Istehsal and registered their protest against the Modi-led fascist Indian government’s illegal action on August 5, which marks the completion of the third year of the Indian military siege of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Modi regime in gross violation of the United Nations resolutions and international law scrapped Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution that granted special autonomous status to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and imposed a military siege on the territory. All Parties Hurriyat Conference called for a complete shutdown to mark August 5 as a black day.

India is trying to alter the demographic structure of the valley, all in violation of relevant Resolutions of the UN Security Council and international law. The Modi government is committing a war crime under Fourth Geneva Convention by altering the demography of IIOJK.

There is a series of arbitrary legal and administrative steps including land confiscation, the influx of non-Kashmiris, the creation of alien settlements, and the issuance of millions of illegal domicile certificates aimed at demographic engineering in order to turn the Kashmiri Muslim majority into a minority in their own land.

The current situation in IIOJK is aggravating because of India’s illegal actions of inhumane siege, curfews, physical lockdowns, and communication blackouts, enforced by a million-strong Indian army.

The Kashmiri people have been braving the Indian atrocities over the last seven decades and sacrificed over one hundred thousand lives. India has not been able to crush Kashmiris’ spirit of resistance to fight for their just and inalienable right to self-determination. Contrarily, it has become stronger.

Pakistan will continue its explicit and unwavering support for the Kashmiri people until the realization of their right to self-determination. It wants the dispute to be settled according to the wishes of the people of Kashmir. The most practicable way of knowing the wishes of the people is by an impartial plebiscite.

India has sealed the hope for an amicable solution to the dispute as it started having second thoughts over the plebiscite in its infancy. The tale of Kashmir is a tale of broken promises by India, as it does not want to concede Kashmiris their due rights. In the last seven decades, their socio-economic rights were strangulated, and their political voice scuttled.

The selective ethics of the international community is amazing. It takes up condemnations on issues of human rights, but when it comes to Indian HR violations in IIOJK, there is complete silence by the same powers.