Only a few weeks ago, there was a state of uncertainty around the possibility of general elections. However, at this point, the polling process is firmly proceeding.

Sunday night’s nominations for the federal and provincial legislatures came to an end with prominent members of the major political parties submitting their candidatures.

In the meantime, the nomadic group known as “electables” is competing as well, selling their services to individuals who are thought to enjoy the favour of the ruling class. Mainstays of the political scene such as Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari, Imran Khan, Fazlur Rehman, and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari have all submitted their nomination papers, but PTI candidates have consistently claimed that barriers are in their way. Parties are expected to transition to election mode from this point on, which necessitates them telling voters about their platform for Pakistan’s advancement. It is important to keep in mind that elections are not popularity contests, as voters look to the parties running for office to provide answers to their numerous issues. The fact that the majority of mainstream parties—apart from Jamaat-i-Islami—have not yet made their electoral manifestos public raises concerns in this regard.

It’s possible that the parties themselves were surprised by the surveys on February 8th, which is why they took so long to complete their manifestos, which are statements of policy. However, the Supreme Court has declared that there will be no additional postponements, and the polls must take place on time. As a result, the parties must shortly make their manifestos public.

It is true that, in contrast to many developed democracies, Pakistan’s political culture is still dominated by clan and ethnic politics; hence, a sizable portion of voters will not give party platforms any thought. But it’s also true that younger, tech-savvy voters will look to the parties for solutions to their issues rather than being influenced by personality cults or the voting patterns of their various clans or tribes.

Parties have a moral duty to tell Pakistanis, in their dusty villages as well as their vast metropolis, about their plans to enhance healthcare and education, lower crime rates, and other issues. Firm policy is necessary; empty promises should not be sufficient.

In the meanwhile, the legitimacy of the voting process is crucial, as these writers have discussed. And when one party is shut out of the democratic process, this is impossible to accomplish.

Attempts by the state to revoke the PTI must end, and all parties

Elections must be conducted fairly for all parties, and the state must stop trying to outlaw the PTI. Permit the Pakistani people to choose the nation’s leader for the ensuing five years. Political scheming has never succeeded and will only make our numerous problems worse.