New Zealand opener Tim Seifert and fast bowler Tim Southee have attained career-best positions after playing important roles in a 2-1 series win over Pakistan.

Shaheen Afridi attains career best 16th position, Hafeez and Rizwan also make major gains in latest update after New Zealand-Pakistan series

Seifert has advanced 24 slots to a career-best ninth position after a fine run in the home series saw him top the aggregate with 176 runs while Southee’s six wickets in the series have lifted him from 13th to seventh position.

Seifert, who was named player of the series with the high point being a career-best 84 not out off 63 balls in the second match in Hamilton, had a previous highest ranking of 32nd in August this year.

Southee’s six wickets, which included a haul of four for 21 in the second match, enabled him to better his previous best of 10th position accomplished in November last year. Southee has thus reached the top 10 in all three formats during his career, having career-bests of fourth in Tests and ninth in ODIs.

Devon Conway (up 10 places to 62nd) and Glenn Phillips (up 15 places to a career-best 72nd) are the other New Zealand players to move up in the batting list while fast bowler Scott Kuggeleijn has progressed from 134th to 92nd place after finishing with five wickets in the series.

🏏 176 runs

🅰️ 88 average

💥 139.68 strike-rate



New Zealand's Tim Seifert finishes the #NZvPAK T20Is as the highest run-scorer and is named the Player of the Series 👏 pic.twitter.com/hS9hQVg6fV — ICC (@ICC) December 22, 2020

For Pakistan, Mohammad Hafeez’s 140 runs, which included an unbeaten 99 in the second match, see him gain 14 places to reach 33rd position. Mohammad Rizwan’s 158 runs, including a match-winning 89 in the final game, have lifted him 152 places to 158th position.

Pakistan’s bowlers had more to cheer about, with Faheem Ashraf moving up 22 places to 13th position, Shaheen Afridi gaining up 11 ranks to reach a career-best 16th position and Harif Rauf’s five wickets in the series helping him climb 42 places to 67th on the chart.

In the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings, Pakistan have lost three points and New Zealand have gained three, but the two retain their fourth and sixth positions, respectively.

MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings (as of 23 December, after the New Zealand-Pakistan series):

Batting (top 10)

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge S/R Highest Rating 1 ( – ) Dawid Malan England 915! 53.43 149 915 v SA at Cape Town 2020 2 ( – ) Babar Azam Pakistan 820 50.93 130 896 v Eng at Cardiff 2019 3 ( – ) Lokesh Rahul India 816 44.05 145 854 v Eng at Old Trafford 2018 4 ( – ) Aaron Finch Australia 808 37.70 154 901 v Zim at Harare 2018 5 ( – ) Rassie van der Dussen South Africa 744*! 38.71 137 744 v Eng at Cape Town 2020 6 (+1) Glenn Maxwell Australia 701 33.07 158 838 v SL at Adelaide 2019 7 (+1) Virat Kohli India 697 50.48 138 897 v Eng at Edgbaston 2014 8 (-2) Colin Munro New Zealand 695 31.34 156 830 v Pak at Dubai 2018 9 (+24) Tim Seifert New Zealand 685! 27.83 139 685 v Pak at Napier 2020 10 (-1) Hazratullah Zazai Afghanistan 676* 40.71 155 736 v WI at Lucknow 2019

Other selected rankings

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge S/R Highest Rating 33 (+14) Mohammad Hafeez Pakistan 516 27.98 121 650 v SL at Dubai 2013 62= (+10) Devon Conway New Zealand 431* 58.00 150 459 v WI at Bay Oval 2020 72= (+15) Glenn Phillips New Zealand 400*! 24.84 137 400 v Pak at Napier 2020 158= (+152) Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan 232*! 22.35 109 232 v NZ at Napier 2020

Bowling (top 10)

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge Eco Highest Rating 1 ( – ) Rashid Khan Afghanistan 736 12.62 6.14 816 v Ban at Dehradun 2018 2 ( – ) Mujeeb-ur-Rahman Afghanistan 730 17.72 6.15 745 v Ire at Greater Noida 2020 3 ( – ) Adil Rashid England 700 25.80 7.52 716 v WI at St Kitts 2019 4 ( – ) Adam Zampa Australia 685 21.23 6.60 720 v SL at Brisbane 2019 5 ( – ) Tabraiz Shamsi South Africa 680 33.28 7.68 699 v Eng at Paarl 2020 6 ( – ) Ashton Agar Australia 664 20.86 6.87 717 v Eng at Southampton 2020 7 (+6) Tim Southee New Zealand 636* 25.95 8.42 638 v Eng at Nelson 2019 8 (+1) Sheldon Cottrell West Indies 634 21.81 7.89 648 v NZ at Auckland 2020 9 (-2) Mitchell Santner New Zealand 628 22.03 7.49 724 v Pak at Wellington 2018 10 ( – ) Chris Jordan England 618 25.31 8.70 659 v NZ at Wellington 2019

Other selected rankings

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge Eco Highest Rating 13 (+22) Faheem Ashraf Pakistan 609 23.06 7.20 656 v SA at Cape Town 2019 16 (+11) Shaheen Afridi Pakistan 597! 23.77 7.78 597 v NZ at Napier 2020 67 (+42) Haris Rauf Pakistan 422*! 23.25 8.65 422 v NZ at Napier 2020 92= (+42) Scott Kuggeleijn New Zealand 373*! 33.38 9.07 373 v Pak at Napier 2020

All-rounders (top five)