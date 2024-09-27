Mumbai: Former Bollywood actress Sana Khan has said that she prays for the forgiveness of my husband Junaid Jamshed.

In an interview to the Indian media, former Bollywood actress Sana Khan said that she was moved by seeing her husband Mufti Anas praying for forgiveness for Junaid Jamshed. Seeing Mufti Anas praying for Junaid Jamshed, he thought how sincere he was for his friend.

Sana Khan further said that I thought about myself whether I have any friend who would pray for my forgiveness, but I got the answer in the negative. I also wanted someone in my life who would pray for me from the heart and sincerely. Husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed’s forgiveness touched me a lot.

Former actress Sana Khan left showbiz after marrying Mufti Anas in 2020. A son was born to Sana Khan and Mufti Anas in 2023, whom they named Tariq Jameel.