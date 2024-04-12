People from Pakistan are generous and giving; they will give anything they have when they see someone in need.

A few years ago, the Stanford Social Innovative Review stated that the nation gave more than 1 percent of its GDP to charitable causes. Approximately $2 billion is donated annually by Pakistanis, according to a research conducted by the Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy.

As Pakistanis celebrate Eid today, it is appropriate to remember that the custom of “giving” in the Muslim religion is the foundation of the country’s collective culture of compassion, which can take many different forms: zakat, a required contribution from a Muslim’s assets to support other Muslims in need; also known as fitra, qarz-i-hasana, sadqa, infaaq, khairaat, etc. Furthermore, religious customs often require generosity to be discretionary in order to preserve each recipient’s identity and dignity. Although the majority of Muslims are especially giving during the fasting month of Ramadan, the irony of debilitating price increases during the same season — an issue the nation faces annually — is not lost on anyone.

But over time, giving patterns have changed: people no longer favour state-sponsored contribution drives in favour of helping individuals, reputable religious institutions, hospitals, and schools since there is a severe lack of confidence and government accountability. Donors wonder where their money is going when the state is engaged. While women, children, and the elderly clog streets, soup kitchens, and shrines, the landscape depicts despair, an onslaught of commercials and fund-raising pleas floods our screens and publications. Then, in order to achieve long-term social transformation and justice—especially in the face of severe economic hardship—altruism must be reimagined. In order to achieve greater, long-term impact, the philanthropic industry must develop ways to redistribute income and offer a solid framework for charitable giving to causes including gender justice, climate refugees, healthcare, education, utilities, and housing.

Charity groups can work together to determine the places that are most in need when there isn’t a reliable state mechanism in place. Increasing the scope and transparency of income support programmes is one way to take concrete action.