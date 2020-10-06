Sedition FIR may have been filed by PML-N well-wishers: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz clarified on Tuesday that the government has nothing to do with the sedition case filed against PML-N leadership. He raised the question that is PM Imran Khan supposed to have knowledge of all cases filed with the police? He said that we are not the ones famous for issuing certificates of treason. The Information Minister was briefing the media after today’s federal cabinet meeting. He said that Nawaz Sharif used corruption to create wealth abroad which he does not want to bring back to Pakistan. On the other hand, Imran Khan, who has all his assets in Pakistan and will never come under any pressure. Shibli Faraz said that the FIR may have been filed by PML-N’s own workers, the Punjab government will investigate this matter further. The Prime Minister does not have the time to go around filing cases against his opponents, he added. Shibli Faraz said the three-time elected prime minister has violated the law, does it not apply to him? His only reply to being inquired about his illegal wealth is that he has been the Prime Minister thrice. Answering a question, he said that we are going to settle cities on Sindh’s islands which will bring development and jobs for the locals. PPP knows that this project is for Sindh’s betterment, Bilawal should be thanking the federal government, not passing criticism, Shibli said