By Wajahat Raheel

KARACHI: After the National Counter Terrorism Authority warned about the possible attack in Karachi, the security in city is on high alert. A vehicle has been prepared to be used in attack over unspecified building having high-profile nature.

NACTA has conveyed the information regarding suspected threat to authorities in Karachi. The warning includes information about plan of foreign agencies to conduct a terrorist activity in Karachi using a vehicle.

A before-hand warning was already issued by NACTA on January 06, 2021 about the major terrorist attack in Karachi. It has been recommended by NACTA to stay extremely vigilant to prevent the attack.