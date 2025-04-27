Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that today is a big day for us, security forces surrounded 54 Khawarijis from 3 sides as part of a strategy and killed them.

While holding a press conference in Lahore, he said that the security forces had received timely information about this attack and the forces were immediately aware of the infiltration of Khawarijis.

He said that this is the largest number of Khawarijis to have reached hell so far.

He said that we had this information for some days that their foreign masters were pressuring them to enter Pakistan as soon as possible and carry out some activity there. Based on this information, surveillance and checking were tightened at the borders and during this time these Khawarijis were identified.

He said that the bodies of these 54 terrorists can be seen lying in the pictures shared by the ISPR.

He said that all the security forces deserve Saish for the operation.

The Interior Minister said that if terrorists come from anywhere and attempt to commit terrorism, they will be caught and killed.