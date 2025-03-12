QUETTA : Security forces claim to have rescued 155 passengers of Jaffar Express and killed 27 terrorists in an operation launched early on Wednesday. Terrorists blew up railway track and stopped the passenger train en route to Peshawar from Balochistan capital Quetta on Tuesday. They took more than 400 passengers hostage.

They have been battling security forces, who conducted a rescue operation after the attack.

According to security sources, heavy firing has been continuing between forces and terrorists. The terrorists have been surrounded and the operation will continue until the last terrorist is eliminated, they quoted security officers as having said. As the clearance operation is going on, the terrorists have divided hostages into small groups, sources said, adding that the security forces were trying to secure release of the remaining hostages.

Sources stated that the terrorists had been in contact with their facilitators in Afghanistan. “There are also suicide bombers among the terrorists who have been placed near hostages,” said sources.