Rawalpindi: In the wake of the heinous terrorist incident in Kalat, security forces are conducting several clearance operations across Balochistan, killing 23 terrorists in the last 24 hours.

According to the ISPR, on February 1, security forces effectively targeted terrorists during an operation in Harnai district, resulting in the killing of 11 terrorists while destroying several hideouts of the terrorists.

Earlier, on the intervening night of January 31 and February 1, 12 terrorists were killed while foiling an attempt by terrorists to block a road in Mangchar area of ​​Kalat district.

A total of 23 terrorists have been killed in various operations in Balochistan during the last 24 hours.

These clearance operations will continue until the planners, facilitators and terrorists of this cowardly act are brought to justice.

The spokesperson of the Pakistan Army said that the security forces of Pakistan are determined to completely eradicate the scourge of terrorism from Balochistan and Pakistan together with the nation.

The entire nation is with the security forces in the war against terrorism, the President

President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kalat district and expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of 18 security personnel during the operation against the terrorists.

The President paid tribute to the martyrs for taking timely action against the terrorists and sacrificing their lives and appreciated the bravery of the security personnel for killing 12 terrorists during the operation.

He prayed for the martyrs to attain higher ranks and for the families to have patience and said that the terrorist elements want to disrupt the peace of Balochistan. The operations of the security forces will continue to suppress the elements hostile to the country. The Pakistani people reject the elements that disrupt the peace of the country. The entire nation is with its security forces in the war against terrorism.

The evil intentions of the enemies of peace will never succeed, the Prime Minister

Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, while welcoming the security forces for the successful operation against terrorists in Harnai Balochistan, praised the professional capabilities of the security forces for killing 11 terrorists.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to the security forces for thwarting attempts to disrupt peace and order in Balochistan. He said that the evil intentions of the enemies of peace in Balochistan will never succeed.

He said that those who spread mischief in Balochistan are enemies of the development and prosperity of Balochistan. The government will continue to take every possible step for the development of Balochistan. The unwavering determination of the Pakistan Army to protect the innocent people of Balochistan from terrorists is commendable.