MIR ALI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday announced that a TTP terrorist, who was involved in the murder of four female social workers in North Waziristan, has been shot dead by security forces on Tuesday during an intelligence-based operation.

According to a press release issued in this regard, during the operation, a commander of the TTP’s Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, identified as Hassan alias Sajna, was gunned down.

Sajna, according to the ISPR, was involved in the murder of four women social workers on Saturday.

It should be recalled that the women were killed when assailants opened fire on their NGO’s car near the Ippi village of North Waziristan. The police said the injured driver and the deceased women were moved to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

The ISPR statement further said that the Sajna was involved in several other terrorist activities against the security forces as well as peaceful civilians, including attacks using improvised explosive devices (IEDs), kidnapping for ransom, target killings, extortion, and recruitment of terrorists.

During the operation, security personnel also recovered a cache of arms and weapons from the terrorist’s hideout, the statement said.