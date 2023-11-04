One terrorist killed, two others injured while three soldiers lose their lives in separate incidents, ISPR says

Security forces gunned down a Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) suicide bomber among two terrorists in separate intelligence-based operations (IBO) in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday, the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said.

A statement issued by the military’s media wing said that two other terrorists were injured and three soldiers were martyred in separate incidents in the northern province.

“An intelligence based operation was conducted in general area Rori, Dera Ismail Khan District and one terrorist was sent to hell, while two terrorists were injured,” a statement issued by the ISPR read.

It stated that the killed terrorist was identified as Usama — a suicide bomber linked with the TTP — who was planning to carry out a “high profile” attack in the area.

In a separate IBO conducted in Lakki Marwat district, the security forces busted various terrorist hideouts, killing one terrorist.

Unfortunately, two soldiers — Naik Zafar Iqbal, 37, from Gujranwala and Sepoy Haji Jan, 30 from Gilgit Baltistan — lost their lives while fighting gallantly in an intense exchange of fire.

Moreover, another soldier, Havildar Shahid Iqbal, 39, from Mirpurkhas, embraced martyrdom in an IED blast in the Kulachi area of DI Khan.

The military’s media wing said that sanitisation operations are being carried out to eliminate any militants present in the area. It reiterated the determination of security forces to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Pakistan has been facing the daunting challenge of terrorism for the last year as several incidents of terror and violence have taken place lately. Earlier today, 14 soldiers were martyred as terrorists attacked a security forces convoy in Gwadar.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir last week said that the armed forces and its security and intelligence setups have fought the menace of terrorism in an exemplary manner despite sustained and varied support of inimical forces.

“Success will be ours InshAllah with the continued support of the people of Pakistan,” COAS Munir said.

Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), in a report released in October, noted that the security forces lost at least 386 personnel in the first nine months of 2023, marking an eight-year high.

In the third quarter of 2023, some 445 people lost their lives and 440 suffered injuries from as many as 190 terror attacks and counter-terror operations.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan were the primary centres of violence, accounting for nearly 94% of all fatalities and 89% of attacks (including incidents of terrorism and security forces operations) recorded during this period.