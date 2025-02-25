RAWALPINDI – Security Forces on Monday killed 10 terrorists in the Khyber District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.According to ISPR, an intelligence-based operation was conducted in the Bagh area of Khyber District on the reported presence of Khwarij.The troops effectively engaged the Khawarij, as a result of which ten Khawarij were killed.

sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Khawarij found in the area.

The security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.