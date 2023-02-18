KARACHI: Two of the terrorists responsible for the attack on the Karachi Police Office (KPO) on Friday night have been named by security personnel.

Two of the three terrorists from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa who were murdered by the security forces in retaliation were militants (K-P).

Kifayatullah, a native of Wanda Amir, Lakki Marwat, and the son of Miraz Ali Khan, detonated himself while a security operation was underway.

The second terrorist was revealed to be Zala Noor, a North Waziristani native and the son of Wazir Hasan.

According to reports, the attack left the police station with severe damage. While windows and doors have been shattered, many walls have gunshot holes in them.

The fourth-floor office of the Karachi police chief was severely damaged when a suicide bomber blew himself up on the stairs next to the elevator in front of that building.

The explosion has also rendered the elevator useless, and there are pieces of crucial office equipment and documentation all over the place. The plaster and tiles on the walls have been destroyed by the explosion as well.

A video of the attack, which featured DIG East Muqadas Haider and his gunman Taimur repelling the terrorists, was also released by the Karachi police.