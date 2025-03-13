QUETTA: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that security forces took action after the terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express and released 339 hostages while killing 33 terrorists.

Addressing a meeting in Quetta, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that three days ago, terrorists in Bolan took a train in which more than 400 Pakistanis were traveling hostage and martyred many of them.

He said that the terrorists did not care at all about children, women and the elderly during Ramadan, such an incident has probably never happened in the history of Pakistan and helpless passengers were sitting in this desert who were going to Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other areas to celebrate Eid, including army personnel.

He said that security forces released 339 hostages while killing 33 terrorists.

The Prime Minister said that today we have saved the lives of innocent Pakistanis from these ruthless beasts, but God forbid, Pakistan cannot afford another such accident. For this, we all have to contribute together. The government of Balochistan, the elders, the people, the federal government and everyone has to contribute together.