ISLAMABAD : Indian sabotage activities along the Line of Control (LoC) have been exposed again.The details of Indian military and intelligence agencies’ efforts to spread unrest in the peaceful areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan have come to light.According to security sources, India has a long history of unprovoked firing and sabotage activities targeting innocent civilians along the LoC. India is also attempting to carry out subversive activities through the transportation and use of IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices) along the LoC.

Sources stated that evidence shows that since 2016, there have been 54 incidents of IED planting by India along the LoC, with increasing incidents of IEDs being found and detonated in areas such as Chakothi, Nezapir, Cherikot, Rakh Chakri, Dewa, Battal, Kot Kotera, and others. These IED explosions have resulted in the martyrdom and injuries of many innocent civilians.According to security sources, there has been a noticeable increase in India’s subversive activities along the LoC over an extended period, including the transportation of IEDs, weapons, and drugs in areas like Bagh, Battal, Dewa, and others.

Sources mentioned that between February 4-6, 2025, four Indian IEDs were discovered in the Battal sector and Rawalakot area, resulting in the martyrdom of one civilian. On February 12, 2025, Indian forces violated the ceasefire in the Dewa and Bagsar sectors, leading to the injury of two soldiers.