A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court granted protective bail against Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan in 8 cases of terrorism registered in Lahore and Islamabad.

A two-member bench consisting of Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Farooq Haider heard the petitions related to protective bail filed by Imran Khan in terrorism cases.

Imran Khan’s lawyer told the court that 5 cases are registered in Islamabad and 3 cases in Lahore, Imran Khan wants to appear in the respective courts but we don’t have the details of some cases.

Justice Tariq Saleem Shaikh remarked that we will only look at the cases whose applications we have, we cannot give you a blanket bail.

Imran Khan gave a statement in the court that there are so many cases, I don’t understand, take bail in one case, in the other case, there was an attack on my house like never before, to which Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh said that if you system If it’s OK to go with , you should revise your stuff.

Imran Khan said that I asked to shift the court due to security in the courtroom, it is a death trap, I said to provide adequate security, on which Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh said that Khan sir, in this case has been mishandled by you.

Imran Khan’s lawyers told the court that till now there have been 94 cases against Chairman PTE, if 6 more cases are done then it will be a century, it will be a non-cricket century.

A two-member bench granted Imran Khan’s anti-terrorism bail in cases under the anti-terrorism provisions.

Lahore High Court approved Imran Khan’s protective bail in 8 anti-terrorism cases, Imran Khan’s protective bail has been approved till March 24.

لاہور میں دہشتگردی کی دفعات کے تحت درج تین مقدمات میں 27 مارچ تک حفاظتی ضمانت منظور کی گئی اسلام آباد میں دہشتگردی کی دفعات تک تحت درج 5 مقدمات میں ضمانت 24 مارچ تک حفاظتی ضمانت منظور کی گئی ہے — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) March 17, 2023

Earlier, Imran Khan reached the Lahore High Court in the form of a convoy, while anti-rights force was also deployed outside the court in view of Imran Khan’s possible appearance in the court.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Azhar Siddique, Advocate asked the registrar Lahore High Court for permission to enter the premises of the bullet proof vehicle and said that Imran Khan is in danger, the vehicle should be allowed to enter, upon which the registrar office asked Imran Khan’s vehicle to be brought to the premises of the court. Request approved.

Imran Khan’s lawyers and PTI leaders are also present in the courtroom, while the judges are asking that the courtroom be vacated, but due to the rush, Imran Khan faced difficulties in reaching the courtroom. .

It should be remembered that Imran Khan had filed applications for protective bail in 9 cases registered in Islamabad and Lahore.

