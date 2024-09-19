Sector G-16 is situated in Zone-II of Islamabad. In 1984, the sector was registered as the “Ministry of Interior Employees Cooperative Housing Society.” In 2005, the CDA approved the layout plan for this sector and issued the NOC in 2010, after which the allotment of plots commenced. Since this sector is established under the Society Act, all allottees are members. A Management Committee is formed for its administration, elected by the members through elections for the duration of three years.

The geographical location of Sector G16 is of paramount importance. This sector is bordered by Sector G-15 (Kashmir Cooperative Housing Society) to the east, Sector F-16 to the north, Sector G-17 (Supreme Court Employees Cooperative Housing Society) to the west, and Srinagar Highway to the south. Sector G-16 is adjacent to Chongi No. 26, which is currently the central hub of the twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Being positioned between GT Road and M1 & M2, this sector offers convenient and timely transportation nationwide. Furthermore, Islamabad International Airport is just 10 minutes away. Thus, Sector G-16 is the heart of the twin cities.

The primary purpose of the settlement of Sector G-16 was to address resident needs. However, despite the passage of four decades, barely 5% of the entire sector has not been settled yet. There are numerous reasons for this, but the primary cause is the administration’s incompetence and a lack of interest in government authorities. Even among the few houses that have been constructed, the residents living in the capital of Pakistan are experiencing conditions worse than those in rural and remote areas.

In Sector G-16, individuals purchased plots with their savings, primarily government officials who invested their entire life’s earnings here in hopes of enjoying a peaceful retirement. Yet, the mismanagement not only deprived them of their lawful earnings but also forced those who managed to settle into a cycle of problems. The administration not only stripped people of their financial resources but also denied residents their basic rights. The list of issues is extensive, but the main categories include the current situation, problems faced by allottees, and issues affecting residents.

Current Issues (June to August 2024):

As of June 2024, the Management Committee has disbanded after completing its three-year term. Since then, the district administration has taken no serious action regarding this society. No permanent administrator has been appointed; if one was, they either did not take charge or prioritize the society’s affairs. Consequently, the society’s tube-wells, masjid, streetlights, and even the electricity in the residential area of Sector G-16/3 have been disconnected due to unpaid monthly bills by Society Office. The entire community has lost access to drinking water, and Aazan has ceased from the masjid. Ironically, even two months after the dissolution of the Management Committee, the election for new body of Management Committee could not be announced.

Issues of Allottees:

1. Non-availability of possession to allottees: Despite the passage of 20 years, not a single plot has been allotted to any allottee in Sector G-16/1 and G-16/2, and only partially plots have been allotted in Sector G-16/3 and G-16/4. Many individuals who have invested their life savings in purchasing plots have even gone from this world while waiting for their plots, while others are left in disappointment. Even in the approved layout plan of Sector G-16/3 and G-16/4, numerous plots remain unavailable to the allottees because the landowners are in possession, and for unknown reasons, the Management Committee seems to be siding with the landowners in this matter.

Issues of Residents:

1. Water Scarcity: Water supply is limited, and less water is provided than necessary. Although a tanker facility is available, it is not consistently accessible, and only favored individuals of the Management Committee can utilize it. When complaints about water shortages arise, the response is that the underground water level has decreased. This is attributed to the illegal private tube wells installed around Sector G-16, from which water is sold daily to various areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi through tankers on a commercial basis. The Management Committee is unable to shut down these tube wells and instead supports the tankers delivering water from these wells, allowing them to use the roads and lanes of the sector. One tube well has been closed by residents after lodging a complaint with the DC Islamabad. Additionally, the only filtration plant installed for drinking water provides contaminated water due to a lack of maintenance and operates for much less time than scheduled.

2. Interruption in the availability of Sui Gas: In Sector G-16, the supply of Sui Gas is frequently interrupted, and the pressure is very low when it is available. Complaints have been made to the relevant department multiple times, but after a brief period of resolution, the same situation recurs.

3. Deteriorating security situation: Until recently, security guards were stationed at the entrances and exits, patrolling the streets as well. However, over the past few years, the number of guards has gradually decreased, and they are now absent. Sector G-16 is bordered by rural areas on two sides, with unofficial paths leading from the Srinagar highway to another. In this context, thefts and robberies have become a daily occurrence, posing a significant danger. After sunset, residents are confined to their homes.

4. Dilapidated roads and streets: Roads and streets constructed 15 years ago are in ruins and have never been repaired since their initial construction.

5. Inadequate sanitation: The sanitation situation within Sector G-16 is extremely poor. Garbage is prevalent on the streets and roads, with waste collected only from homes that pay a monthly fee. Beyond this, there are no sanitation arrangements within the sector.

6. Deficient sewerage system: The sewerage system in the sector is severely lacking. Sewage lines are blocked in numerous locations, and there is no provision for their cleaning or maintenance. After rainfall, many streets resemble ponds. Additionally, most manhole covers are missing, leaving open manholes that pose a risk of accidents.

7. Poor street lighting: Most street lights in the sector are malfunctioning, leaving the area pitch black at night. With no security guards present and the streets shrouded in darkness, the lives and property of residents are at serious risk.

8. Overabundance of animals: Residents of nearby adjoined villages come to this sector to graze their cattle. This leads to significant damage to plants, trees, and kitchen gardens outside homes, detracting from the sector’s beauty. Attempts to prohibit this grazing often result in anger and sometimes altercations. Thus, there is both the loss of vegetation and the potential for conflict, which may disrupt public order.

9. Animal enclosures and manure: Some landowners in the sector have established dairy farms, and their dung is also piled here. As a result, a bad smell is prevalent throughout the entire sector, posing a risk of spreading diseases.

10. Stray Dogs: There is an abundance of stray dogs within the sector, making it impossible for children and women to leave their homes. Complaints have been made to the concerned department several times, but no progress has been made.

11. Condition of the Park: The only public park in the sector is only by name it a park, which lacks any facilities. There is just one ground with a few plants planted in it.

12. Lack of entrance and exit: Sector G-16 does not have its own entrance and exit. Residents must pass through Sector G-15. Although Sector G-16 is adjacent to Srinagar Highway, no route is provided from here.

13. Lack of Masjid: The most pressing issue in Sector G-16 is the lack of Masjid. The presence of a Masjid and its facilities is a religious necessity. The construction of the Masjid in Sector G-16/3 has not yet begun, while the ongoing work on Al-Habib Mosque in Sector G-16-4 remains incomplete.

In this modern era, if the condition of an important sector located in the capital of the country resembles that of ancient times, then the effectiveness of the government authorities becomes questionable. Are the residents of Sector G-16 not citizens of this country? Do we not have a right to the resources of this nation? What does the lack of access to basic human rights for the residents of this country indicate? What is the performance of the administration and management? Will not the higher authorities and management of this sector be accountable to Allah Ta’ala? Who will answer all these questions?