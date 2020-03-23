Section 144 imposed in Islamabad to curb coronavirus outbreak

ISLAMABAD: The local administration has imposed Section 144 in federal capital in a bid to curb the spread of the pandemic coronavirus on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. This was stated by Special Assistant to PM for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in a tweet.

Meanwhile, in an office order issued, the District Magistrate Hamza Shafqaat, said that the section has been imposed in the city for seven days. The order said that all restaurants and food outlets, coffee shops and cafes shall remain closed at all time, however, the delivery and take away will remain functional.

The order stated that all shops will be closed by 08:00 pm, however, this restriction will not be applicable on pharmacies, dispensaries, clinics, grocery stores, bakeries, chakkies, tandoors, milk shops,

petrol pumps, chicken and meet shops and vegetable markets.