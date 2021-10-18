LAHORE: Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Imran Sikandar Baloch while reviewing the prevailing Dengue situation in the province has directed the Health Department to intensify anti-dengue activities across the province.

Chairing a meeting in this connection here on Monday, he appealed to take special care of cleanliness and no garbage should be thrown in open places and Monsoon rains season have also started. He said, “Precautionary measures against Dengue are very important. Citizens should be more responsible in preventing Dengue during monsoon; especially rainwater should not accumulate in residential areas.”

During the last 24 hours, 279 confirmed cases of dengue are reported across the province out of which 204 confirmed cases are reported from Lahore, 36 from Rawalpindi, 5 from Kasur, Bahawalpur and, Sargodha, 3 from Jhelum and Multan. Similarly, 2 dengue patients were reported from Bahawalnagar, Lodhran, Mianwali, Muzaffargarh and Okara. So far this year, 7,032 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported across the whole province while 5,078 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported from Lahore so far. 2 deaths has been reported from Punjab in 24 hours taking total to 21.A total of 1,809 patients are admitted across Punjab out of which 854 patients are admitted in hospitals of Lahore, while 955 patients are admitted in hospitals of other cities of Punjab.

While talking about availability of beds for dengue patients in hospitals of Punjab, Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said that 3,705 beds are currently allocated for dengue in hospitals across Punjab. A total of 1,809 patients are under treatment on dengue allocated beds in Punjab while 854 beds are currently occupied by dengue patients in Lahore.

In last 24 hours 298,916 indoor locations were checked across the Punjab while 67,308 outdoor locations were checked, while larvae were destroyed from 2,282 locations. In Lahore 76,681 indoor places were checked for dengue larvae 11,537 outdoor locations were checked and 1,596 positive containers were destroyed.

In this regard, Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said that precautionary measures against dengue should also be taken besides of taking precautionary measures against Corona epidemic. He appealed to all the religious scholars of Punjab to inform the worshipers coming to the mosques about the prevention of dengue further said do not allow the storage of water at indoor and outdoor places; as hygiene can prevent dengue mosquito breeding. Be a responsible citizen by keep your surroundings neat and clean.

The Secretary Health further stated that the public is requested to extend full cooperation to the health department teams if they come to your home or business centers for the checking of dengue larvae, as dengue can be very fatal and is a very dangerous fever which can cause death.