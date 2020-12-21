Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced its candidate for mayor of Islamabad. PTI has nominated Malik Sajid Mehmood for the post of Mayor of Islamabad. PTI chief organizer Saifullah Khan Niazi issued party ticket to Malik Sajid Mehmood and Secretary General Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Amir Mehmood. Kayani formally accorded ticket notification to Sajid Mehmood in a meeting held at Islamabad.

PTI’s Central Secretary General Amir Mehmood Kayani and President Islamabad Farid Rehman congratulated Malik Sajid Mehmood on his nomination and wished him Good Luck

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan had issued a schedule for the by-election to the vacant seat of Mayor of Islamabad.

According to the notification issued by the Election Commission, the by-election for the vacant seat of Mayor of Islamabad will be held on December 28. District Election Commissioner Islamabad has been posted as Returning Officer for the by-election of Mayor of Islamabad.

.