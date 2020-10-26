Secretary General Pakistan Tehreek Insaf and member of National Assembly visited Khushaab along with his team, Atta Ullah Shahdi khel, Amna malik, Coordinator to secretary general Mohsin Hasnain Malik, Chairman of PM Task Force for Gems and minerals Eng Gul Asghar Khan Baghoor, coordinator to Prime Minister Ahmad Khan Niazi and other senior leaders of PTI.

On arrival Amir Mehmood Kiani was warmly welcomed by people of Khushaab and PTI Workers came to recive Amir Mehmood Kiani in long ques of vehicles and formed a ralley.

When rally entered in Khushaab jurisdiction people chanted slogans of Prime Minister Imran Khan Zindababd, PTI Zindababd.

Amir Mehmood Kiani visited different tehsils of Khushaab where workers of PTI Organised conventions. Addressing conventions Amir Mehmood Kiani said ” Almighty Allah blessed Pakistan with many blessings in form of natural resources, talent and manpower. InshahAllah Pakistan will prosper in leadership of Imran Khan.

Thousands of Public attended conventions organized at different tehsils of Khushaab, Amir Mehmood kiani thanked public and PTI Workers for attending the conventions.

Amir Mehmood Kiani also inaugurated Pakistan ”Tehreek Insaf House” central office at Khushaab and sub offices at different tehsils.