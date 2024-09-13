Madrid: Two experts studying the dynamics of asteroids have revealed that a small space rock will enter orbit around the Earth before moving to another part of the solar system this month.

Researchers from the Complutense University of Madrid, Carlos Marques and Raul Marques, described in their paper how Earth blocks asteroids on a regular basis around it and calculated the route when it approached Earth by 2024 PT5.

Earlier in the research, it was reported that several asteroids revolve around it in partial or total elliptical orbits before moving away from Earth. For example, in 2006, a small asteroid orbited Earth for about a year, while another asteroid changed course after doing so for several years.

In this new study, researchers were looking at the small asteroid as part of the asteroid terrestrial impact last alert system that was discovered last month.

In the previous research, it was stated that this asteroid is not on the path of collision with the earth. However, experts had made it clear that it is possible that it stayed with Earth for some time due to the planet’s gravity

’small moon‘ is also being called due to revolving around the earth.

According to experts, this 10 meter large asteroid will come so close to Earth that the gravitational pull of the planet will keep it around it. It will make a roundabout around the earth and it will take 53 days to do