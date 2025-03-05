Lahore: In the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy, New Zealand set South Africa a target of 363 runs to win. In the second knockout match of the ongoing event at the Qadhaqi Stadium, Lahore, New Zealand scored 362 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in the stipulated 50 overs. Glenn Phillips scored 49 and captain Mitchell Santner returned to the pavilion not out after scoring 2 runs.

Richin Ravindra scored 108 and Kane Williamson scored 102 runs for the Kiwis. Daryl Mitchell was dismissed for 49, Will Young for 21, Michael Bracewell for 16 and Tom Latham for 4 runs. For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi took 3 wickets, Kagiso Rabada for 2 and Wayne Mulder for 1 wicket.