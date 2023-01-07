The highly praised comedy-horror series “Wednesday” has finally received a second season on Netflix after considerable waiting and rumours that it would be cancelled.

It was previously reported by Forbes that the Jenna Ortega-starring film would be scrapped because of purported problems between its ownership. Unbeknownst to the general public, the show was originally an MGM production, but in March 2022, Amazon and MGM completed a $8.5 million merger.

Although it was claimed in the aforementioned publication that Amazon, Netflix’s main rival, would forbid the show from airing on the latter, it now appears that this is not the case.

Even while it may seem strange, it appears that Wednesday’s enormous success was the main factor in reaching an agreement between all sides.

The Addams Family spinoff Wednesday outperformed Stranger Things’ fourth season in terms of viewership just one week after its Netflix release. Wednesday broke a new record for an English-language series on Netflix by receiving 341.23 million hours of viewing in the first week following its November 23 release, according to a tweet from the company.

With 341.2 million hours, Wednesday currently holds the record for the most Netflix series viewing hours in a week, according to the post.

Wednesday now holds the record for most hours viewed in a week for an English-language series on Netflix, with 341.2 MILLION HOURS! The series — starring Jenna Ortega from EPs Tim Burton, Al Gough & Miles Millar — is #1 in 83 countries, tying the record set by Stranger Things 4 pic.twitter.com/o8yhS2EmXF — Netflix (@netflix) November 29, 2022

Additionally, according to Netflix, Wednesday, directed by Tim Burton, has surpassed Stranger Things season 4 in terms of audience in 83 different countries, with 335.01 million hours of viewing in the first week of its release.