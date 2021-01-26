The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Report 2020 ranks Pakistan at 134 out of 166 countries. Pakistan was ranked 130th in 2019. Regress on the ranking means the government needs to do more. We have a ten-year slot and the challenges in all goals are enormous and can result in our failure to achieve them by 2030. It is important that policymakers sit together and find out the best way forward to overcome the hurdles that are making it difficult for us to be on the right track.

Out of 17 SDGs, Pakistan is struggling with 13. Even the three goals where we have shown some progress do not indicate that we have achieved them. The authorities must realize that we cannot achieve all these goals by 2030 if we do not show serious commitment.

Despite the government’s efforts in reducing hunger, the issue is not subsiding anytime soon. Similarly, the state is struggling hard to ensure that every child of the country gets a quality education. Moreover, according to a report by the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), 53,000 Pakistani children under five die every year from diarrhea due to poor water and sanitation. 70 percent of households consume contaminated water. The SDGs dashboard informs us that even the primary jobs that are the state’s responsibilities have not improved—in condition or in access.Only a week ago, the first sub-committee meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) gauged Pakistan’s performance on SDGs. The meeting’s participants rightly pointed out that better implementation and coordination are must for achieving the SDGs. Actionable plans lie in waiting, projects that have not received the proper attention of the authorities are wanting. It is time for the government to look to improve the standard of life in Pakistan for the average citizen