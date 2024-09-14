Madrid: Experts have discovered a new species of dinosaur that lived in the area of ​​Spain about 75 million years ago. Dinosaurs were sauropod herbivores with a long neck, four legs and a small head. The dinosaur has been named Concasura pentequinstra, after the area where it lived. Known as ‘Conca’, this dino saar is a medium to large sized titanosaur, measuring around 50 feet long and weighing over 10 tons. While his height was 10 feet.

The study, conducted by researchers at the National University of Distance Education, was published in the journal Nature Communications Biology. The study’s lead author, Pedro Mosho, an expert at the University of Lisbon, said the Conca specimen is in a more complete state than other sauropod remains collected from the Lo Hueco site. He said that experts decided to collect samples that they believed would be more informative and complete.