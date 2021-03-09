(Mehwish Mustaqeem Sialkot)

Knowledge resembles a statue of marble which stands in the desert and is continuosly threatened with burial by the shifting sands.The hands of science must ever be at work in order that the marble column continue everlastingly to shine in the sun.Thus science is a persistent pursuit of knowledge skill and enlightened.It reveals sheer truths mere facts and bare realities of the universe.

It is based on an unbiased observation of the fundamental laws of nature. By its permanent quest it has opened up new and novel horizons of discovery and invention. Its enormous impact on agriculture industry medicine astronomy navigation and travelling is exceedingly amazing. It has proved to be the most trusted and entertaining friend of humanity. It has doubled past multiplied human efficiency and comfort by its vast range of application and innumerable inventions. It is human nature to explore new horizons of nature.

Man explores the undiscovered and unseen recesses of nature to satiate his unquenched thirst for knowledge. Man will always continue to discover new and novel aspects of cosmos. And it is science that helps him to accomplish such pursuits. Life is a constant struggle for survival where man has to toil unceasingly to provide himself with the basic facilities of life. In the past man had to sweat blood to meet his simple needs. His life was quite uncertain and unsafe. He had to struggle for food shelter and security. He had to defend himself against the wild beasts and the odds of life. Now he has invented powerful weapons to defend himself and his country.

With the help of science he has succeeded in securing a safe home for him. There is no need of digging holes in the earth to live in. Man has built skyscrapers and graceful buildings for this purpose. Even in house woman needs not work with her hands. She has a spacious decorated house a well furnished kitchen and numerous equipment to do her domestic duties. As far as food is concerned man grows all kinds of crops vegetables throughout the year. He is no more afraid of hunger and famine. He has invented huge and reliable machines to perform his task in the fields. These machines do his work with magical quickness and accuracy. In the past man had to travel on foot.

Now travel has becomes a pleasure for him. Swift and speedy means of travel are easily available. He can travel around the world just for pleasure. He has beaten birds in flying. We are no more grieved to say good bye to our relatives and friends. We can meet them and visit them whenever we like. Man has invented more speedy aero planes than sound. By them he can cover long distances in the twinkling of an eye. Aero planes trains buses cars and taxis all are available to carry him anywhere across the country. All these quick means of transportation are the result of science. Science has provided us with many means of information entertainment amusement and fun.

Tv radio vcr dish antenna cinema and computer all are sure means of entertainment and recreation. supercomputer and other prompt means of transmission have converted the whole world into a global village. Now man can enjoy any sort of extravaganza at any time and at any place. Man can enjoy any kind of activity being performed thousands of miles away around the world. Science has performed wonders in the field of medicine. The disease like tuberculosis small pox and cholera are no more fatal and deadly. Now plague and epidemics have been controlled.

Wonderful drugs have been discovered to relieve man of pain and diseases. Antiseptics can kill the germs that spread diseases. The most bewildering achievement of science in this regard is that it has given man a scientific outlook and rational approach to comprehend the mystic phenomena of nature. In the field of surgery science is touching the zenith of progress. In short science is a great blessing which has proved to be useful in all fields of life. It has brought all the nations on one platform. This age of illumination is different from the age of darkness only because of science. Science has even enlightened us spiritually as it has broadened our views and outlook. We have begun to perceive the laws and the phenomena of nature adequately.