KARACHI: The educational institutes in Sindh reopened on Monday with strict Covid restrictions.

The schools with 100% vaccinated teaching and non-teaching staff were allowed to reopen in the Sindh province with 50% students’ presence.

The schools will be opened in a staggered manner. The first group of students will attend the educational institutes for the first three days of the week, while the second group of students’ classes will be conducted during the last three days of the week.

The Sindh Education Department has directed the parents of the students to submit their vaccination certificates to the schools. It also ordered the management of schools to strictly comply with the corona SoPs.

The Sindh Education Department will conduct coronavirus tests randomly in schools.

In Hyderabad, all schools have reopened. The school managements are strictly observing the Covid related SoPs. However, in government schools, the attendance of students remained dismal. Whereas, in private schools, a large number of students took their classes.

The coronavirus pandemic has severely damaged the education sector, especially in Sindh. This year, schools remained open only for 22 days. The educational institutes were opened on June 15.

However, due to the severe fourth wave of coronavirus in the province, the schools were again closed on July 16.