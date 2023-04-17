KARACHI: All educational institutions in Sindh will be closed tomorrow, April 18, in observance of Shab-e-Qadr, according to a statement from the Sindh government.

The notification stated that, in accordance with the choice of the Steering Committee Meeting of the School Education and Literacy Department, Government of Sindh, held on February 22, 2022, all public and private educational institutions “shall remain closed on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 on account of Shab-e-Qadar (27th Ramadan, 1444)”

The nation will observe Shab-e-Qadar (the night of power) tonight as all believers ask Allah for pardon.

Additionally, it should be mentioned that the federal government has declared a five-day holiday in honour of Eid ul Fitr.

According to a statement released by the interior ministry, all government, semi-government, and private organisations, companies, banks, and educational institutions would be closed from April 21 to 25 in observance of Eid.

After much uncertainty at the meeting for the moon sighting, Ramadan 2023 started on March 23.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on April 20 to observe the sighting of the Eid ul Fitr crescent moon, according to a statement from the religious affairs ministry.

According to a press release, the meeting will be presided over by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, chairman of the Ruet-e-Halal Committee, and will take place at the religious affairs ministry in Islamabad.

The locations around the country where the zonal committee meetings will be held were also stated in the statement.