ISLAMABAD: On Tuesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched the “Schools on Wheel” project, which aims to bring education to children’s homes, especially in rural areas.

In response to the project’s plan to start up mobile schools, he stated that this action will raise literacy rates throughout the nation, especially in rural areas. Eight buses would make up the mobile schools, which would initially educate kids in Islamabad and surrounding areas at the elementary level.

In order to facilitate successful teaching and learning, the buses are furnished with laptops, desks, whiteboards, and LCDs.

Mr. Sharif said that the administration would expand the scheme to include Azad Kashmir and the rest of the country and increase the number of buses. He expressed delight that the project will integrate young people from remote areas who did not have access to modern educational resources into society.

The mobile library would also inspire kids to read, he continued.

He asserted that an educated society was one that had advanced and become sophisticated.

The PM interacted with the pupils on this specific occasion and sparked their interest in learning.

The nation-wide Spring plantation effort was earlier kicked off by the prime minister planting a seedling.

To protect future generations, he asked civil society and the entire public to take part in the plantation drive.

He emphasised the necessity for urgent environmental correction through the planting of trees as cities were turning into concrete jungles.