KARACHI: A private school in the port city drew criticism after a teacher painted a student’s face with black ink to humiliate him for speaking the language of the country in class.

The student’s father initially made an effort to speak with the school administration, but he was unsuccessful, so he was forced to share his experience with the public on social media.

The student’s father then recorded a brief video of his son, which quickly went viral on social media. This prompted the provincial government to take action, and most recently, the Directorate of Inspection of Private Schools Sindh has cancelled the school’s registration for humiliating the student for speaking Urdu.

Sardar Ali Shah, the provincial minister of education, was made aware that an investigation had also been launched.

Shah insisted that no kid could be disciplined for using their native language in class.

In a statement, the Sindh Directorate of Education said that the private educational institution’s leadership had mishandled the matter and suspended the school’s registration with immediate effect pending further instructions. The regulators also assessed the school a Rs. 100,000 fine.

Teacher who made fun of a student for speaking his or her native tongue resigns

The teacher who made fun of the student for speaking Urdu and subsequently blackened the child’s face quit amid the uproar.

The school administration, on the other hand, clarified the situation by stating that it is an issue of pride for them to celebrate and promote the national language. According to the report, the institution hosted a number of Urdu poetry seminars that drew renowned poets like Amjad Islam Amjad.